Emmanuel Ikechukwu Umeonyirioha Becomes Oxford’s First Igbo Language Lecturer

Announcing this on a Facebook post, Emmanuel Ikechukwu Umeonyirioha who is the first lecturer to teach Igbo language in the institution expressed gratitude over the development, promising to bring Igbo language and culture to a global limelight.

According to Umeonyirioha, first Igbo class in the institution will start next week Thursday, 3-4pm. He said, “It is official that I am the first official Igbo Language lecturer at the number one university in the world, the University of Oxford. Our induction happened today by Marion Sadoux, Head of Modern Language Programmes, University of Oxford Language Centre.

https://abntv.com.ng/news/university-oxford-commences-teaching-igbo-language/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...