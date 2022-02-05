EndSARS Activists Like Rinu Are Becoming Too Proud & Ambitious – David Hundeyin

Sometimes I question whether EndSARS was actually a good thing, and not because of the disruption it caused in so many lives.

Looks to my eyes that political discourse in Nigeria has been poisoned by the ghost of that thing. Maybe it came too soon.

Twitter is influential and it sets some agenda for what happens offline, but it is not *YET* the primary location for political engagement.

Unfortunately because EndSARS started from Twitter and the hapless Buhari govt banned Twitter, this has exaggerated its importance.

This false importance has created thousands of people who think they have figured out Nigerian politics because they went out to protest for 2 weeks and scared the government enough to reprise Tianenmen Square.

Now you can’t tell them anything because “they took part in EndSARS”

