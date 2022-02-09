EndSARS Aftermath: Insurers Pay ₦11 Billion Claims On Damages

•Security operatives during their deployment to Lekki tollgate to prevent the second round of #EndSARS protest in Lagos; and #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, Osun State…. Photos: Olukayode Jaiyeola and Bola Bamigbola

The Nigerian Insurers Association has said insurance companies have paid N11bn claims on losses suffered during the 2020 #EndSARS protest.

The Chairman, NIA, Mr Ganiyu Musa, disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos.

“As at January, insurers have paid over N11bn as claims that arose from the #EndSARS protest of 2020,” Musa said.

Lootings, destructions and deaths had marred the #EndSARS protests.

The NIA had earlier released a report that the claims were paid on vandalisation, lootings, theft; deaths and cases of loss of cash.

It added claims were settled on malicious damage; business interruptions; burglary attacks; and on fire and burnt sites.

In October 2020, some youths had commenced peaceful protests tagged #EndSARS to demand the disbandment of the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other reforms in the Nigerian Police Force.

As the protests persisted, it was taken over by hoodlums who embarked on massive lootings and destructions.

