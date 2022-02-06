EndSARS: Implement Panels’ Reports To Prevent Another Protest, Segalink Urges FG

It is unfortunate that the IG of @PoliceNG is drowning in confusion in the cocoon of corrupt felons he has found himself at the Force HQ. The Police Act 2020 was clear on the mandate of the @PoliceNG_CRU but corruption is fighting back within the system.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj-eorN_6s4

This week alone @SIAF_NG has recovered over N2M from kidnappers within the police system in Lagos not to mention Delta, Benin and cases from other states. This was what citizens widely protested against during the #EndSARS protest of 2020. Instead of waiting for NEC to act

The forces of corruption around the IGP have been hell bent on destroying the Police Complaint Unit with administrative road blocks to cover up the crimes of their colleagues. Reports have been blocked from reaching the IG & now they are launching a parallel complaint committee

All against the provision of the Police Act 2020 and the Minster for Police Affairs has been dragged into the whirlpool of corruption and ambiguity. While we appeal to President @MBuhari to call these enemies of our civilization to order, we reiterate the need for NEC to act!

The Report of the various Judicial Panel of Inquiry across Nigeria MUST be acted upon before another wave of nationwide protest which will be necessary to counter the current plot by police leadership bent on reinforcing the culture of impunity across Nigeria. #ReformPoliceNG

This is the same way they rendered the Police Service Commission moribund that simple disciplinary action of senior officers are hardly completed in years while most are simply swept under the carpet for political reasons. We will not allow this to take root. #EndImpunity �



https://twitter.com/segalink/status/1489646799757393921?t=6dZprnjX-KspL64CF_OCzw&s=19

