England, Wales Football Teams Will Not Play Against Russia At Any Level

Statement from The FA:

Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, The FA

can confirm that we won’t play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future. This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football.



The FA

FAW STATEMENT: RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) stands in solidarity with Ukraine and feels an extreme amount of sadness and shock to the recent developments in the country.

The FAW expresses its condemnation for the use of force and the atrocities being committed by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The FAW has decided that Cymru will not play any international fixtures against Russia for the foreseeable future, at any level of the game.

Our thoughts and support are with the people of Ukraine.

Сильніші разом. Together, we are stronger. Gyda’n gilydd, yn gryfach.



@FAWales

