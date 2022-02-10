Enugu 2023: APGA Commences Repositioning, Calls For Credible, Free, Fair Election

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu says it is ready to lead the battle for the realisation of the yearning of citizens for transformative and development oriented governance in the state. Chairman of the party, Mr. Ndubuisi Elechionyia, who made the disclosure at a grand event at the party’s secretariat to formally announce the membership of a prominent new member, Dr. Jeff Nnamani, enjoined the state and its citizens to remain optimistic of a total liberation from the mismanagement that the party in power has served throughout its 23 years of regressive political hegemony. The APGA Leader noted that the coming Local Government elections would serve as the take off point for the new lease of life for the state.

He warned the Enugu State Electoral Commission to work for credible, free and fair Local Government Council and Governorship elections in the state. He also called on the state government to create a level-playing electoral field for all parties at the forthcoming Local Government Chairmanship election.

“Our party is buoyed by having people with good reputation like Dr. Jeff Nnamani coming to strengthen us in the battle for the liberation of our dear state from misgovernance because his well known reputation as a consistent and dependable apostle of accountability, transparency and developmental politics gels with our party’s vision”

“Jeff Nnamani has all it takes to represent this party at any level and we are looking forward to welcoming many others like him who are ready to sacrifice for the utmost good of our dear state and the great APGA party”, Elechionyia further said.

In his speech, Dr. Jeff Nnamani paid tributes to the founding fathers of APGA and asked for a minute’s silence in the memory of Chief Odimegwu Ojukwu who, according to him, remained the evergreen torchlight for the liberation of the entire South East. He, thereafter, urged the party faithful and the generality of Enugu citizens to do their part in keeping alive the dream of the great Leader by registering and collecting their PVCs for the coming elections in Enugu state.

He described APGA as the only untainted option available to patriots and well meaning Enugu citizens to adopt as platform to rescue the state from the current visionlessness.

“We cannot afford to fail at the forthcoming Local Government Election because we need to start the task of reformation and reclamation of our state from the grassroots.

“Remember, you need to have the right to vote and your right to vote is bestowed through your PVC; so, register and collect it,” he charged.

Dr. Nnamani also enjoined citizens to develop stronger interest in voting and ensuring their votes count because the true power to choose good representatives at all government levels rests with the people.

“I made the choice to join APGA because it is the only party that can uplift our state and give a new hope to the citizens; it is the only party that has produced the best performing governors in South East since this current democratic experience started in 1999,” Nnamani disclosed.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Nsukka Local Government Council APGA chairmanship aspirant, Mrs Ngozi Ugwuanyi, said the arrival of Dr. Nnamani in the party has given members confidence lift and a greater sense of belief that their party can challenge other parties on all fronts.

She expressed optimism that the party would record massive success at the Local Government Council election coming up on Feb. 23.

