Enugu LG Election Turns Violent As Gunmen Kill 5, Set Vehicles Ablaze (Video, Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BkKzHHyDD6I

No fewer than five persons were killed by unknown gunmen during the Enugu state Local government polls.

It was gathered that the armed hoodlums after attacking voters also set ablaze some vehicles that were packed at the scene of the incident.

In a video sighted by salemgists,a voice was heard warning people to stay at home, citing violence as the reason.

An eyewitness at the scene identified as Frank Nnaji said:

“I am lucky to be alive, they came where we are doing Chairmanship election and shouted no election and started shooting, many casualties, I was nearly hit. RIP to the dead.”



Source: https://salemgists.com/enugu-lg-polls-turned-violent-as-unknown-gunmen-killd-five-set-vehicles-ablaze-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...