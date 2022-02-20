Enugu LG Elections: Enugu Govt Declares Wednesday, February 23 Work-Free Day

Enugu 2022 LG Elections: Enugu govt declares Wednesday, February 23 work-free day

*Markets, offices to be closed, movement of persons, vehicles restricted from 8 A.M to 4 P.M, except for those on essential duties.

The Enugu State government’s statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo reads:

“The Enugu State Government (ENSG) wishes to notify the public that Local Government elections will hold on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, across the state.

“Consequently, the Government has declared a statewide work free day on Wednesday, February 23, from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. to allow the people exercise their constitutional suffrage.

“During this period, markets and offices shall be closed and movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

“All residents legally qualified to vote are therefore encouraged to go to the polls and cast their ballots.

“The State Government, in its unflinching commitment to safeguarding and strengthening our democracy, has made requisite arrangements to guarantee a hitch-free process.

“ENUGU STATE IS IN THE HANDS OF GOD.”

Steve Oruruo

Special Adviser to the Governor on Information.

#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod

#amokelouis

