Enugu LG Elections: Ugwuanyi Votes, Praises Peaceful Conduct

Enugu State 2022 Local Government Elections going on peacefully as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi votes at his Amube Ward II Polling Unit, Ohom Orba, Udenu Local Government Area of the state.
#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod
#amokelouis
