Enugu LG Elections: Ugwuanyi Votes, Praises Peaceful Conduct

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Enugu State 2022 Local Government Elections going on peacefully as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi votes at his Amube Ward II Polling Unit, Ohom Orba, Udenu Local Government Area of the state.

#EnuguStateIsInTheHandsOfGod
#amokelouis

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: