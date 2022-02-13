Enugu LG Polls: Aninri, Awgu Promise Landslide Victory For PDP

Enugu LG Polls: Aninri, Awgu constituents rally round Gov. Ugwuanyi as their leader

…Pledge to record landslide victory for PDP

* ‘Leadership of Enugu State is in your hands’, Toby Okechukwu tells governor

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led Local Government Elections campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, stormed Aninri and Awgu local government areas, on Saturday, in continuation of the party’s concerted efforts towards recording landslide victories for the PDP at the February 23, 2022 LG chairmanship and councillorship elections in the state.

At Aninri and Awgu LGAs, the people unanimously pledged their support and loyalty to Gov. Ugwuanyi as their leader who they will always abide by his leadership style and follow his political aspirations.

They appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his achievements in their council areas aimed at impacting their lives positively such as healthcare facilities, infrastructure, school projects, and empowerment initiatives, peace and security, among others.

Speaking at Aninri LGA rally, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives who represents Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “leadership of the state (Enugu) is in your hands and we have to appreciate that and we will always remain loyal and respect the leader’s approach”.

Hon. Okechukwu commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the way he has been leading them in particular and the people of Enugu State in general.

The federal lawmaker, who informed the audience that the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, was unable to attend the rally because of flight cancellation in Abuja, also applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace in Enugu State, noting that: “If there is no peace, there won’t be progress and the peace you have brought shall follow you anywhere you go”.

He assured the governor that they will deliver the PDP and its candidates overwhelmingly in the forthcoming Local Government elections in the state.

“Your Excellency, what we promise is that we will make our commitment and do the needful to make sure that our candidates sail through and we will support the party and we will also support the candidates”, Hon. Okechukwu said.

Also speaking, the member representing Aninri Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Okwu Chinedu Otaka, described Gov. Ugwuanyi as the leader of the party in the state and “decider of our political fate.”

Stressing that Gov. Ugwuanyi is the leader, Hon. Otaka said: “We have no two governors except Gov. Ugwuanyi, Gburugburu, Nwoke Obi Oma.

“We are behind you (Ugwuanyi), whatever you tell us to do is what we will do. You are the leader of the party in the state. Tell us what to do and we will do it”.

Other speakers at the event, namely, the State Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Hon. Uche Ogbonna, the Chairman, Aninri LGA, Hon. Ezekiel Chukwu, the Enugu West Senatorial District Chairman of the PDP, Ozo Okey Ozoani, and the LG Party Chairman, Hon. Victor Okoro, lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s peace and grassroots development initiatives in the state, assuring him of their unflinching support and loyalty.

They maintained that Aninri LGA is a stronghold of PDP and expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi, the state leadership of the PDP and party members in Aninri LGA for the emergence of Hon. Benneth Ajah as the chairmanship candidate of PDP in the forthcoming LG polls, pointing out that Ajah is a good man, philanthropist and human capital developer.

Prayers were offered for Gov. Ugwuanyi by the Traditional Rulers of Aninri LGA who described the governor as a good man and beseeched God to continue to bless and give him the wisdom to govern of Enugu State with the fear of God.

PDP flags were presented to the councillorship candidates of the party in Aninri LGA by the State Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani amid pomp and pageantry.

Addressing the jubilant crowd, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the people of Aninri LGA for their support for his administration and the PDP, as well as their unanimous acceptance of the party’s chairmanship candidate, Hon. Ajah and his deputy, Hon. Okechukwu Njokuoti.

At Awgu LGA rally, the story was the same as the stakeholders of the council area, party faithful and teeming supporters gathered in their numbers to celebrate Gov. Ugwuanyi, who arrived from Aninri LGA with his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, the State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Nnamani and other members of the campaign train.

The various speakers, such as Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu, the Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly who represents Awgu North Constituency, Rt. Hon. Mrs. Jane Eneh, the Awgu South counterpart, Hon. Johnson Chukwuobasi, the Commissioners for Science and Technology and Culture and Tourism, Sir. Obi Kama and Hon. Ugonna Ibe, the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo, the LG Party Chairman, Hon. Okey Udeh, the Zonal Vice Chairman, Enugu West Senatorial District, Ozo Okey Ozoani, the former National Youth Leader of the Party, Hon. Sunday Udeh-Okoye, the former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Uche Uzochukwu, and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Cletus Enebe, commended the good works of Gov. Ugwuanyi and reiterated that the people of Awgu LGA are solidly behind the governor and will continue follow him as their leader.

Other dignitaries at the rallies include Senator Ben Collins Ndu; former House of Representatives members, Hon. K.G.B. Oguakwa and Hon. Chijioke Edeoga; ex-Minister of Aviation, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze; former State Chairmen of the PDP, Chief Engr. Vita Abba and Chief Ikeje Asogwa, Chief Evarest Nnaji; Chief Anayo Onwuegbu; Rev. Oscar Egwuonwu, Sir Chinedu Ani, among others.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=496566471827843&id=100044234839321

