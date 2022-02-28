EU Decides To Sell Fighter Jets To Ukraine

The European Union will provide Ukraine with combat aircraft and weapons worth EUR 500 million.

This was announced by the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security on Facebook with reference to the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, according to Ukrinform.

“We’re going to provide even fighting jets. We’re not talking about just ammunition. We are providing more important arms to go to a war,” Borrell told a press conference.

He added that more lethal aid, worth EUR 500 million, is to be delivered to Ukraine.

It was also reported that the EU has banned the Kremlin mouthpieces, RT and Sputnik, as well as disconnected a number of Russian banks from SWIFT.

Thanks to the new sanctions, about half of Russia’s reserves will be blocked in the G7, the top EU diplomat added, noting that the European Union seeks to toughen sanctions until central banks open tomorrow.

If Putin wanted to “restore respect for Russia,” this is what he gets, according to the Center.

As previously reported, despite Putin’s threats, the European Union today made a political decision to provide Ukraine with half a billion euros in defense aid against Russian invasion, of which EUR 450 million will be spent on lethal weapons and another 50 million – on non-lethal materials such as fuel and protective gear. This was stated today in Brussels following an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, which took place by teleconference, said Josep Borrell.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3415236-eu-to-provide-fighter-jets-to-ukraine.html

The West is now directly confronting Putin, theiur fighter jets are going to be in the air, no more airspace dominance for PUtin, his helicopters and jets are about to get shot down..

This is when your agidi backfired, when you bite more than you can chew..

