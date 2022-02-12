Actress Eucharia Anunobi Annnouces Admission Into University Of Witchcraft (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has announced that admission into the University of Witchcraft is now open, IGBERETV reports.

She made the announcement on her Instagram page, listing courses that will be offered in the university.

Anunobi while dropping a Bible verse “Proverbs 15: 12”, noted that admission starts from 12am and closes 12 midnight on February 14, 2022.

She wrote;

“Admission! Admission!! Admission!!!

This is a notice to the General public that the university of witchcraft is now open for new students ‼️

Admission starts 12 am and closes 12 midnight on 14th February 2022 .

Proverbs 15 : 12.

#trendsetter #euchariaanunobiministries”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZ3lh-TFAGl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xczm7iuq3Ns

