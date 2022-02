My babe is a very good cook that is one of the attributes that drew me to her since our first date

Asides that she’s supportive but she also great in other areas …

I know The Redpillers will lash at me but it’s the sweet truth

If your woman is a great cook ,hold on to her

Food is one of the primary thing that keeps a relationship going

I’m stepping down with this mixture for the night

(Picture below)

What do you think of the meal ?

