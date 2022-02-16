Everyday With You Is Val – Sammie Okposo Celebrates Wife On 12th Wedding Anniversary

“Everyday with you is Valentine” – Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on 12th wedding anniversary

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo and his wife, Ozioma celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Valentines day, February 14.

The singer shared an adorable photo of himself with his wife and showered her with praise.

He described his wife, Ozioma as his friend, co-pilot and queen while noting that spending everyday with her feels like Valentine’s Day.

In his words,

“My wife my love my friend. my support my co pilot my Queen. Every day with you is vals da12 years done forever to go #everydaywithyouisvalsday❤️

#12yearsdoneforevertogo♥️”.



This comes a few weeks after the ‘welu welu’ master publicly confessed to cheating on his wife during his last music tour to the US. However, after the scandal he recently declared that he will not fulfill the lust of the flesh.

According to him, he walks in the spirit, therefore he will not fulfil the lust of the flesh.

“There is no condemnation for me I am in Christ Jesus. I am controlled not by the flesh but by the spirit of God that lives in me. The spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead lives in me no one can condemn me cos Christ who died and was raised to life is at the right hand of God interceding for me.” He wrote in part.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ9d7qlLjIz/

