Explosion In Galadima Kogo Community Of Niger State

Suspected Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) have allegedly exploded at Galadima Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.

This was contained in a statement signed by Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths.

The explosion is coming few days after bomb blast occurred at the same community.

According to him, casualty figure could not be ascertained at the moment, as the affected areas are not yet accessible due to fear of further possible explosions.

“Though preliminary reports are not, however, suggestive of any loss.

“May Almighty Allah continue to ease our predicaments by urgently coming to our rescue, Ameen,” he stated..

The state police command through the Public Relations Officer, PRO, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for confirmation as at the time of filing this report.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/25/explosion-rocks-galadiman-kogo-community-in-niger/

