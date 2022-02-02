Extortionist ‘Tallest’ Poses For The Camera After FUTA Students Beat Him (Graphic)

Notorious extortionist poses for the camera after allegedly being a$saulted by FUTA students

A resident simply identified as Tallest, notorious for allegedly b#llying and extorting Federal University of Technology (FUTA) students, has been handed over to Amotekun operatives in Akure, Ondo State.

According to multiple sources, the suspect who is a member of a syndicate infamous for hara$sing students outside the school premises, met his Waterloo. “We’ve s*ffered greatly in the hands of Tallest and his gang. They are not students of the school and they hara$s us daily at Southgate, which is just close to our school.

They make sure that we part with our money and phones before they can let us walk freely. We had a protest recently over the matter but apparently, our words fell on deaf ears.

Tallest and his crew took the risk to extort the wrong set of students on Tuesday night and were taught a lesson by the irate victims. While his crew members— K-faction and Quadri— took to their heels, Tallest had to bear the brunt of their actions.

He was given an en!rgy drink for strength after receiving a v!ol#nt lecture and asked to pose for the camera before being handed over to security operatives. A manhunt has been launched for his accomplices,” a source familiar with the incident said.

