Liverpool FC vs Cardiff City in FA cup 4th round , the match between Liverpool FC and Cardiff City FC is about to go down, as the line is released already, Luiz Diaz and Harvey Elliot are both on the bench for Liverpool. This implies Luiz Diaz who just arrived Anfield on Friday would get some minutes today.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...