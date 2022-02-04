FA Cup: Manchester United Vs Middlesbrough 0 – 0 – (Live)

Manchester United make their return to action following the mid-season break with the visit of Middlesbrough for the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday night.

Ralf Rangnick’s side waited until the dying embers to see off West Ham United in their last Premier League battle, with Marcus Rashford’s injury-time winner settling the contest.

The Red Devils also had to rely on a 1-0 scoreline to beat Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s strike, but Rangnick will expect to welcome several players back for the fourth round.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest.

Paul Pogba

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 4 (vs. Middlesbrough)

Paul Pogba is closing in on a return from a serious thigh injury and will definitely return at some point this month, but the visit of Boro may come slightly too soon for the Frenchman.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: February 4 (vs. Middlesbrough)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was struggling with an illness before the international break, but Rangnick hopes to have the right-back at his disposal for Friday’s contest.

Jadon Sancho

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Personal

Possible return date: February 4 (vs. Middlesbrough)

Jadon Sancho suffered a recent bereavement and was not involved in the recent win over West Ham, but the former Borussia Dortmund man could return here.

Luke Shaw

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 4 (vs. Middlesbrough)

Luke Shaw picked up a hamstring injury before the win over Brentford on January 19, and while his issue is not thought to be too serious, he has still emerged as a major doubt for this one.

Victor Lindelof

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Personal

Possible return date: February 4 (vs. Middlesbrough)

Victor Lindelof’s house was broken into with his family present during Man United’s win over Brentford last month – the Swedish centre-back did not feature against West Ham but will expect to return to the squad here.

MAN UNITED’S SUSPENSION LIST

Mason Greenwood

Possible return date: Unknown

Mason Greenwood remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault, and the 20-year-old has been suspended by the club until further notice.

