Face Of Democracy Queen, Tiana Ivy, Shines In New Pictures

Beauty Queen, Her Majesty Tiana Ivy Sets Internet On Fire With New Pictures

Few weeks after her emergence as the the Queen, Face Of Democracy Nigeria Brain Pageant 2021, a beautifully endowed queen Tiana Ivy has got internet buzzing blazing hot with her newly released pictures.

Young and charming with her arresting smile, the Economics department undergraduate of University of Abuja seems seriously engaged with litany of activities especially with her academic pursuit and demands of her office as a sitting beauty queen.

Even despite these engagements, her contagious smile is not lost in the latest picture as she plans to kickstart her per Project.

The Cross River State born visionary lady in her early 20s had in December when she emerged as the Face Of Democracy Nigeria Brain Pageant stated that benevolence and humanity will be at the forefront while her tenure lasts.

“I’m fully aware that A crown comes with responsibilities and I believe in benevolence and humanity, being the face of democracy Nigeria 2021 I feel opportune and I’m immensely grateful for this opportunity” she said shortly after her decoration.

Organised by Fajag Concept, the event which is brainchild of Mr Olufunsho Alexandra Olumuyiwa Ajagbonna Aka Fajag is one of the most rated social outings in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

A fashion designer, he pulls high profile individuals, showbiz entrepreneurs and A-line celebrities to this event which takes place annually.

