Falcons Star Plumptre Up For English WSL Player Of The Month Award

February 21, 2022 5:24 pm

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has been nominated for the English Women’s Super League Player of the Month for February, Completesports.com reports.

Plumptre made two appearances for Leicester City this month with one goal to her name.

The 23-year-old was on target with a fine header in the ninth minute as Leicester City thrashed West Ham United last week Sunday.

The fine header was her second goal for the Foxes this season.

It was her first goal in 14 league games this season and second in all competitions.

The quintet of ; Ann-Katrin Berger, Alisha Lehmann, Jess Carter, Ashleigh Neville, and Jemma Purfield are also in the running for the award.



