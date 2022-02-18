FCTA Clears Beggar Caught With N500,000, $100 Cash Of Wrongdoing (Photos)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that the 48-year-old Hadiza Ibrahim, a street beggar caught with N500,000 and $100 cash was not involved in any drug peddling, arms dealing, kidnapping or otherwise, as the money in her possession, was accumulated overtime.

The FCT Administration revealed that preliminary security profiling of Hadiza, who was caught at a junction along Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, in Wuse II, Abuja, clearly established that she was not into such nefarious acts.

This revelation was against the backdrop of mixed reactions trailing the controversial arrest of Hadiza by officials of Social Development Secretariat (SDS) some days ago.

Briefing journalists on the issue on Thursday, the acting Director, Social Welfare Services of the SDS, Malam Sani Amar, said as part of its profiling, the Police personnel attached to its enforcement team, were given time to play their role, and it was clearly established that she is not into such nefarious acts.

Within our little knowledge and experience in discharging our duty, with the assistance of security personnel attached to us, we understand that Hadiza was not into any criminal activities.

“And if you look at the money found in possession, it was accumulated overtime. And the profiling we did on her, and we gave the Police in our team, time to play their role, and they did what they can, and it was clearly established that she is not into such nefarious acts.

“She was so wise to have selected the areas of her own begging business, where she realises huge money daily,” he said.



source: https://leadership.ng/fcta-clears-beggar-caught-with-n500000-100-cash-of-wrongdoing/

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6983719/beggar-hadiza-ibrahim-caught-abuja

