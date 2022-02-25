Femi Fani-Kayode Warns USA Against Sanctioning Russia

The biggest mistake America & Europe are making is to try to bring Russia to her knees financially & economically through “strong sanctions” & “new limitations”.

You do not try to impoverish & break a nation that has more nuclear weapons than any other apart from the U.S.

You do not try to humiliate and pauperise a man who has a loaded gun and whose finger is on the nuclear button.

Putin would rather blow up the entire world than allow his people to become economic slaves and financial paupers.

The Russians are the most dogged & resilient fighters on earth: history proves that. The world needs to handle this issue with wisdom,restraint & care.

The slightest miscalculation or mistake could lead to a nuclear exchange which could cause half of our planet to dissappear.



https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1496944469215744006?s=19

