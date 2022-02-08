Femi Otedola Meets Viral Cerebral Palsy Survivor, Kupe9ja (Photo)

Billionaire Femi Otedola on Tuesday posted on Instagram a photo of himself with cerebral palsy survivor simply known as Anthony alias Kupe9ja, Igbere TV reports.

Cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture. It is the most common motor disability in childhood. Cerebral means having to do with the brain. Palsy means weakness or problems with using the muscles.

Mr Otedola said it was a pleasure to see Anthony, expressing how much he loved him.

“Always a pleasure to see @Kupe9ja, a Cerebral Palsy WARRIOR! He will always hold a place in my heart,” he wrote.

Anthony had on Sunday posted a picture of himself and the philanthropist also on Instagram.

He captioned his post: “Happy Sunday from this other side with papa @femiotedola. Guess what he showed me. We are outside.”

It was not immediately clear where the duo met.

Meanwhile, Otedola’s son Fewa is autistic. Autism is a complicated condition that includes problems with communication and behaviour.

Last year, a woman publicly professed love for Fewa but got no response.



