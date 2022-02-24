FG Approves ₦2 Billion For Purchase Of Cattle To Boost Animal Production

Buhari Government Approves Over N2billion For Purchase Of Cows To Boost Animal Production

The President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has approved over N2billion for the purchase of cattle to boost animal production in Taraba State.

This was made known by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, while addressing journalists at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by Buhari on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria quoted her as saying: “The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development submitted two memos.

“One was for the revised estimated total cost for the supply of cattle for Taraba State under the Emergency Agricultural Intervention Programme for states that were affected by conflict and insecurity.

“The approval we got was in the tune of N2billion, some millions thereabout,” she said while explaining that the fund was meant for states ravaged by insecurity.

She also noted that the council had approved the national action plan on human trafficking, 2022-2026.

On his part, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, revealed that N56.3billion was approved for the completion of the Abaji-Koton Karfe section of the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

“It was awarded for N56.175billion. Hopefully, this should facilitate the completion of that critical highway, which started in 2006,” he said.

He also revealed that the council approved over N250million revised cost for the completion of Aboto Alfa road, linking Kwara and Oyo states.



