FG Confirms Supply Of Adulterated Fuel

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority on Tuesday said adulterated petrol, fuel with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification, was discovered in the supply chain.

In a statement, it said the supplier had been identified and appropriate sanction would apply.

It also said oil marketers had been directed to ensure sufficient supply of quality petrol in all outlets in the country.

Queues had surfaced at filling stations in parts of the country on Monday stretching into Tuesday in what appeared as growing scarcity for Premium Motor Spirit, a commodity that has achieved an indispensable status in the Nigerian economy, no thanks to epileptic power supply, rising cost of gas, and dependent by vehicle owners.

In its statement, The regulatory authority said, “Limited quantity of Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as Petrol, with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification was discovered in the supply chain.

“Methanol is a regular additive in Petrol and usually blended in an acceptable quantity

“To ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted product has been isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit.

“Our technical team in conjunction with NNPC Ltd and other industry stakeholders will continue to monitor and ensure quality petroleum products are adequately supplied and distributed nationwide.

“The source supplier has been identified and further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by the Authority and NNPC Ltd.

“NNPC Ltd and all Oil Marketing Companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of Petrol in all retail outlets nationwide.

“Meanwhile, NNPC has intensified efforts at increasing the supply of Petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap.”

The PUNCH had earlier reported that retailers of petrol said the recent petrol queues in parts of Abuja, Nasarawa, Lagos, Niger, among others, surfaced because some private depot owners were hoarding the commodity as they awaited subsidy removal.

The Federal Government had recently suspended its plan to remove fuel subsidy in June this year. It also proposed to extend the subsidy removal implementation period by 18 months.

https://punchng.com/breaking-queues-fg-confirms-supply-of-adulterated-fuel/?amp

