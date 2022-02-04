FG Creates New Agency, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Appoints CEO

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a new government agency, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau……

By Zakariyya Adaramola

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a new government agency, the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

The establishment of the agency followed a request made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami.

In a statement issued on behalf of Pantami, Uwa Suleiman, his media aide, said the NDPB was established in line with global best practice and will focus on data protection and privacy for the country, among others.

He said the successful implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria has significantly increased the adoption of data platforms and accelerated the ‘datafication’ of the country.

“This has increased the importance of having an institution that focuses on data protection and privacy,” he said.

“Furthermore, the issuance of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) in January 2019, as a subsidiary legislation to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Act 2007, has increased awareness about the need for data protection and privacy.

“The Bureau will be responsible for consolidating the gains of the NDPR and supporting the process for the development of a primary legislation for data protection and privacy.”

Buhari also approved the recommendation of Pantami, for Dr. Vincent Olatunji to serve as the National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau.

Dr. Olatunji hails from Ekiti State and, at the time of his appointment, was the Director of the eGovernment Development and Regulations Department at NITDA.

The appointment takes effect immediately, according to the statement.



https://dailytrust.com/just-in-fg-creates-new-agency-appoints-ceo

