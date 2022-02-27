FG Makes Arrangements For Nigerians In Ukraine To Enter Hungary, Romania

For Nigerians based in Ukraine trying to make their way out, another option has been offered by the Federal Government: they can also head for Hungary or Romania.

Earlier through the efforts of the Foreign Affairs Minister, the Polish authorities had agreed to receive Nigerians fleeing from Ukraine. However, there were reports of huge crowds trying to enter Poland. This necessitated the option of Hungary and Romania.

According to a statement signed by the Nigerian Embassy in Budapest and exclusively made available to Quest Times, the Hungarian government has enacted Decree 56/2022 (24. II) which permits third-country nationals with valid Ukrainian resident permits to enter Hungary on a temporary basis without a Schengen visa.

The Embassy also revealed that arrangements are being made for the transportation of Nigerians who present their valid passport and Ukrainian resident permit and “some money in Euros”. It also advised that affected Nigerians send their names, phone numbers, email addresses and a copy of their biodata page to the email embassy’s consular (secretary @nigerianembassy.hu) to enable facilitation of logistics arrangements.

The embassy also advised the public to disregard any information not released through its official website (www.nigerianembassy.hu).

Also, a statement by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM also publicise the information regarding the Romanian option. NIDCOM said the Nigerian Embassy has made arrangements at border points to receive Nigerians seeking refuge from war-troubled Ukraine.

It further revealed that the Minister of Foreign Affairs is working with Romanian authorities and the Organisation for Migration to help smoothen any difficulties that may arise from trying to gain entry into Romania.

