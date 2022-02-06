FIFA Award More Important, Ballon D’or Votes Not Verifiable – Lewandowskii

Robert Lewandowski, who plays forward for Bundesliga giant, Bayern Munich, has taken a fresh swipe at Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, Newspremises reports.

Lewandowski was named 2021 FIFA Best Men’s Player last month, beating second-placed Messi to the prize.

Two months earlier, Messi edged out the Pole to take home his record-breaking seventh Ballon d’Or title.

The Ballon d’Or final votes had led to some criticisms, with observers claiming that Lewandowski had been robbed.

Lewandowski has now moved to stoke the flames between the two players, by claiming that FIFA’s Best Men’s Player award is more important than the Ballon d’Or.

“I have been thinking lately and I have come to the conclusion that the FIFA award is more important.

“Only journalists vote for the Ballon d’Or, there is no clear verification.

“Instead, professional football and the press vote for the FIFA award.

“Perhaps in the prestigious ranking, the Ballon d’Or is better positioned, but the recognition I received by winning The Best makes me proud because I know how hard I worked for many years,” he told a Polish magazine, as per Marca.

