FIFA Club World Cup CWC: Ighalo’s Al Hilal Battle Chelsea For Final Spot

CWC: Ighalo’s Al Hilal Battle Chelsea For Final Spot

Odion Ighalo and his Al Hilal teammates will look to secure a place in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup when they face Chelsea on Wednesday (today) at the

Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Al Hilal thrashed UAE club Al Jazira 6-1 in the quarter-final on Sunday, but will be up against a tougher opposition in the European champions.

Ighalo scored the opening goal for the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League outfit against the hosts and will lead the line against the Blues.

The Nigeria international played against Chelsea during his stint in the Premier League with Watford and Manchester United and know what to expect from the West London club

“When you think about the teams you are going to face in the Club World Cup, high level and big teams that won in their continent,”

Ighalo said to FIFA’s official website.

“We are going to play against Chelsea, good team which I have played against before so it’s one of those highlights in your career that you’re always going to cherish after you finish playing football.

“As you know the goal of the team and fans is to win and win because this team don’t understand losing. It is to win and hopefully we’re going to win and do our best.”

The winner will face South American champions Palmeiras in the final on Sunday.



