Fight Between Black & White Students In South Africa Leads To Street Fires! (Pics)

Randfontein is a town near Johannesburg.

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen: Chaos escalates, roads blocked by burning tyres

Anarchy has erupted in this part of Randfontein, after black students at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen were ‘racially abused’ by their white peers.

The situation at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen is an extremely tense one this morning, after the racism row engulfing the school spilled onto the streets. Scores of parents gathered at the facility on Monday, as protesters were met by counter-protesters. A visit from Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has failed to quell the unrest.

White students and teachers are accused of racially abusing black learners at the school. The long-running saga finally came to a head on Friday, after a mass brawl erupted on the premises. With tensions simmering over the weekend, a return to school on Monday provided us with a confrontational powder-keg.



https://www.thesouthafrican.com/news/latest-hoerskool-jan-viljoen-news-live-updates-monday-14-february/

