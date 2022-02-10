Final Year UNILORIN Student Expelled For Writing Exam For His Girlfriend

UNILORIN Final year student expelled for writing exams for his girlfriend

A 400 level of student of the University of Ilorin who chose to help his girlfriend out in the examination hall has reportedly brought his academic journey at the institution to a tragic end.

The man allegedly got expelled from UNILORIN when he was discovered writing an examination for his lover.

The story was shared by a Twitter user @_MayorBaby.

The tweet reads;

Unilorn rusticated a 400L student today, He go do Gns112 for his girlfriend, person wey remain few months to bag certificate. No be everything be village people, the guy is a fool.



https://twitter.com/_MayorBaby/status/1491125280500592649?t=J068KivbLtska746XXJMAg&s=19

