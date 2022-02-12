Fire Guts Sheikh Gumi’s Private Residence In Kaduna

The private residence of Kaduna based Islamic Scholar, Shaikh Ahmad Gumi, has been gutted by fire, Daily Trust reports.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

Details of the fire incident remain unknown and no casualties have been recorded, but the roof of the one-story building was affected, as residents battled to put off the fire.

Daily Trust also observed that part of the building was also used as school.

Dr. Gumi confirmed the incident to Daily Trust saying ‘it was Allah’s will’. He said, “It was God’s will and the cause unknown because there was no electricity when the incident happened.”

Daily Trust also observed that the video of the fire incident was posted on the Facebook wall of the scholar as youths battle to prevent the fire from spreading to another part of the building.



https://dailytrust.com/just-in-fire-guts-sheikh-gumis-private-residence-in-kaduna

