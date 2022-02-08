Fireboy Makes Billboard Debut With ‘Peru’ Remix

Singer Fireboy DML has earned his first spot billboard with the remix of his hit song ‘Peru’ which features British singer Ed Sheeran.

Billboard made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

“@fireboydml & @edsheeran‘s “Peru” debuts at No. 79 on this week’s #Hot100. It earns Fireboy DML his first career entry on the chart,” the post read.

Fireboy also retweeted the post.

The remix peaked at number one on the UK Apple Charts in 2021, beating American singer Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’ song.

The song has received global recognition since its release and has continued to top the charts including UK Itunes, Spotify and Shazam.



https://twitter.com/billboardcharts/status/1490775683253080067?s=20&t=xb161BZPmTzJhxUGPis3oA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...