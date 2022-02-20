First International Flight To Land In Anambra International Airport Soon – Obiano

First international flight to land in Anambra airport soon – Obiano

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has revealed that in two weeks time, an international flight from the fleet of Ethiopian Airlines will land at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport to confirm its international status.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has revealed that in two weeks time, an international flight from the fleet of Ethiopian Airlines will land at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport to confirm its international status.

Obiano was speaking to journalists in his home in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, after conducting them through the airport and the newly constructed International Conference Center in Awka.

He said: “In the next two weeks, a flight from Ethiopian Airlines will land at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri. We are working seriously on it.

“This will boost agriculture, as most agricultural produce will be easily exported through the Anambra international cargo and passenger airport.

If you know me, you will accept that I’m a man associated with class, and you can see the class in all the projects I did for Anambra people. The airport you see there is about the best in Sub-Saharan Africa, with some of the best facilities anywhere in the world.

“In terms of safety, it is the best, and has landing facilities that you can hardly find in any airport in Nigeria,” Obiano said.

The governor also used the opportunity to confirm that his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano will be running for a seat in the Senate to represent Anambra North Senatorial Zone.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has revealed that in two weeks time, an international flight from the fleet of Ethiopian Airlines will land at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport to confirm its international status.

Obiano was speaking to journalists in his home in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, after conducting them through the airport and the newly constructed International Conference Center in Awka.

He said: “In the next two weeks, a flight from Ethiopian Airlines will land at the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri. We are working seriously on it.

“This will boost agriculture, as most agricultural produce will be easily exported through the Anambra international cargo and passenger airport.

“If you know me, you will accept that I’m a man associated with class, and you can see the class in all the projects I did for Anambra people. The airport you see there is about the best in Sub-Saharan Africa, with some of the best facilities anywhere in the world.

“In terms of safety, it is the best, and has landing facilities that you can hardly find in any airport in Nigeria,” Obiano said.

The governor also used the opportunity to confirm that his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano will be running for a seat in the Senate to represent Anambra North Senatorial Zone.

There had been rumours that as the Governor ends his administration on 17th March, his wife may be running for Senate, but there has been no confirmation about this.

He said: “I’m going to rest after my tenure in Anambra State. I do not need to be told that I did well for the Anambra people, because I know I did well too. Sometimes, I’m impolite about this, because I know that I spent many sleepless nights to ensure that I did the many projects I did for Anambra people



https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/19/first-international-flight-to-land-in-anambra-airport-soon-obiano/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...