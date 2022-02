Some fishermen have caught a dolphin while fishing in their community in Sangana area of Akassa in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The fish which was caught on Monday, February 21 was said to have died while they were trying to put it back into the water.



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/02/23/fishermen-catch-dolphin-in-bayelsa-community/

