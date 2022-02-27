Footballer Slumps, Dies During Match In Anambra (Photo)

A football player identified simply as Afam has died after he slumped during a football match in Obosi, Anambra State.

According to to one Chukwuneke Ugochukwu Bishop On Facebook, Said the incident happened on Monday, February 21, during a match between Iwene Tansi FC and another local footbal club at Odum Layout.

The player slumped during the group match and was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Video from the incident As Sighted By NaijaCover is currently making the round online.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://m.facebook.com/obiakor.j.ugochukwu/videos/284774553757520/

