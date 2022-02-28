Former Scondary School Teacher Marries His Former Student In Delta (Photos)

A former secondary school teacher, Sammy Anslem Chuks has married one of his former students in Agbor, Ika South Local Government area of Delta State, IgbereTV reports.

According to a report published by Ika Weekly Newspaper on Sunday, February 27, the businessman, Mr Sammy disclosed that he met his wife, Stephanie Ebere Odili as a Head Girl of Orient Academy Group of School, Boji-Boji Owa during his Teaching Practice (TP) in 2013 as Economics teacher.

“It was dream come true that I married Stephanie whom I have so admired and cherished as one of my students,” Mr Sammy said.

“What started like a child’s play has come to reality. Indeed, I feel fulfilled that finally I got married to her, my dream wife as secondary school student.

“Sincerely, I want appreciate the Nigerian education system which has brought us together as husband and wife.

“My wife remains the best achievement I got during my teaching practice time, despite the fact that TP teachers are not paid for their service. I left Orient Academy Group of School finding my missing rib”.

Continuing, the latest groom in town enjoined youths who see education as scam to desist, adding that education gave him the best gift in life, which is his wife.

“In all, my wife is a huge blessing to me. And I thank God for giving the grace to wait for her to finish her secondary and higher education. Conclusively, the love which we share has kept us together that despite the long waiting, we have not given up on each other”, he added.

Responding briefly, the bride, equally appreciated God for keeping them together to fulfill their destiny of becoming husband and wife, enjoining spinsters to have self control while in search of life partner rather than jumping from one boyfriend to another.

