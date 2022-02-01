The EFCC Ibadan Zonal Command on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, secured the conviction of four internet fraudsters: Oseni Abolore Ismail, Popoola Samuel Ayomide, Shorinola Oluwatobiloba Michael and Akindele Kabiru Johnson Hammed before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Oshogbo, Osun State.
Four Convicted For Internet Fraud In Oshogbo
