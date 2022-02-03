FPSO Vessel Explodes At Escravos, Warri

Eons Intelligence:

A Floating Production, Storage & Offloading (FPSO) vessel has exploded & sunk at the Ukpokiti Tetminal, Escravos, Warri, Delta State. The 22,000 barrel PD vessel also has the capacity to inject up to 40,000 barrels of water PD & store 2 million barrels of oil.

The TRINITY SPIRIT was built in 1976. It comes with a 274774 Dead Weight & a length of 337.05m & a weight of 54.5m. Cause of accident is yet to be established.



https://twitter.com/eonsintelligenc/status/1489142559788130304?t=H6l80lytk0m-OYl_rtd0jQ&s=08

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...