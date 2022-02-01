Fraudsters Clone Pius Akinyelure’s Facebook, Demand ₦275,000 For NNPC Contracts

Fraudsters have cloned the Facebook account of Chief Pius Akinyelure, a board member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) representing the South-West zone.

The fraudsters with the Facebook profile ‘Pius Oluwole Akinyelure’ usually engage in chats with unsuspecting victims and later send them a mail asking for payment into a dedicated account.

The e-mail reads ” Dear ****, In respect to your e-mail and in regards to the approved recommendation from Chief Pius Oluwole Akinyelure to register you with our agency (SDGs) as one the contractors to handle one of our contracts for 2022 Project Phase.

We hereby inform you that a file has been open for your SDGs registration with the Company’s Name:

You are required to print and fill the form in BLOCK LETTERS scan and return via same email with your Company’s credentials and the scanned copy of the payment receipt (Teller or Transfer Debit Alert).

Below is the designated SDGs Sub e-Collection Account Details for Registration Payment of #275,000.00 per company.

Account Name: GRACE JOHN

Account No: 7796768016

Bank: FCMB

Please acknowledge if received.

Warm Regards,

Mr. Danjuma M. Dauda

General Admin on Projects,

Project Awarding/Registration,

Sustainable Development Goals

Abuja Nigeria.

When told the money will be paid directly into Chief Akinyelure’s account, the fraudsters insisted that it should be paid into the dedicated account as the NNPC Board member’s account is under security watch.

