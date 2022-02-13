From Bank Interview Shaming To American Company Job

I saw this post on LinkedIn and I felt I should share to encourage everyone is a testimony on grass to grace.

I went for an interview at UBA. Immediately I stepped in, I felt defeated already. You know why; I wasn’t having the best outfit. My shoes were filled with dust like a man that works in the quarry. My socks, hmmm! A story for another day. I sat down quietly waiting for my turn. While sitting, I was praying, ‘casting and binding,’ in tongues.

Lord, do it for me! Lord do it for me!! I sent a message to Adebayo Adegun (The Impacter) on WhatsApp and asked him for some interview tips. He gave me some pointers. I digested them all.

When I got into the interview hall, I saw two recruiters (a male & a female). The male made a mockery of my outfit. He asked, “Bros, na farm you come from? This your outfit no be for here o. �

I giggled. You can’t shame the shameless. I stylishly told him I came in my best clothes. And that’s why they must employ me so I can be a fashionista like Tony Elumelu. We both laughed and the interview started. I answered all the questions thrown at me. Thanks to Adebayo. At some point, they had no question again. So we started talking about my childhood days.

The interview I almost gave up on turned out to be my best. And you know why; the interviewers made it easier for me.

God bless them wherever they are. I left knowing I would be called for the job. A month later, I was called for the role. But I had already gotten a remote job as a copywriter with an American company. So I politely turned it down.

It’s amazing how our life can change in a second. This picture reminds me never to give up. From feeling like a failure in 2017 to getting an international job.

And now, I have created a Copywriting Academy in 2022 to help ten people leverage the internet.

No matter what life throws at you, never give up. You are always a second away from your breakthrough. Keep believing!

#copywriting #socialmedia

