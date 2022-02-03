From Venza To Royce Sweptail, Nonso’s Motor Innovation & Manufacturing Skills (Video)

Nonso Offor built a classic Rolls-Royce Sweptail using a Toyota Venza. He hails from Ifite village of Oraifite Community in Ekwusigo Local council of Anambra State, he fabricated almost all other body parts from local materials.

He said he can manufacture more cars and even build his own brand if Government of today supports, promotes and empowers such skills with favourable and enabling environment.

Indeed Anambra Nwere mmadu and this is part of our incoming governor; Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s manifesto when he promised to harness raw talent and promote the Anambra-made brand.

https://www.soludo.tv/2022/02/03/from-toyota-venza-to-royce-sweptail-nonsos-motor-innovation-and-manufacturing-skill/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z40PqKPLtlo

Previous thread

https://www.nairaland.com/6959643/nigerian-man-transforms-toyota-venza

