Fuel Scarcity: Nigerians Trek In Abuja As Fuel Now Sells For ₦1000 Per Litre

Nigerians have resorted to trekking as fuel scarcity in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT bites harder.

DAILY POST recalls that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency, Mr Farouk Ahmed, had assured Nigerians of adequate fuel supply following claims that the petrol with high methanol has been withdrawn from the public.

However, that seems not to be the case as the shortage of petrol in Abuja has worsened.

When DAILY POST took a trip around the FCT, workers were seen stranded at bus stops with fewer cars on the road.

Many resorted to trekking to their destinations seeing that many public transport providers are trapped in the filling stations waiting to get fuel.

In some areas of Abuja, fuel is sold in black markets at the rate of N400- 1000 per litre.

The fuel crisis has also affected the cost of transportation as fares have doubled around every district of the city.

On Tuesday, there were long queues at AYM Shafa filling station, Wuye, Keke and cab drivers were all in the queues waiting for the non-existent fuel

Speaking with DAILY POST Correspondent, a worker identified as Joshua said, “I don’t know what the government is doing because this fuel situation is becoming worse.

“I got home 9pm on Monday because of lack of transportation, I had to trek to Berger and then hustled to get a cab to my destination at double the price.”

He urged the government to repair refineries in the country to salvage the situation as Nigerians are suffering.

Another commuter, Toris told our reporter that she left her house at 6:30am and was still at the bus stop at 8am, lamenting that she trekked from Jikwoyi to Karu.

One cab driver, Mr David who commutes from Apo bridge to Jabi said it is difficult for Taxi drivers, adding that they have to queue at filling stations for hours before they get fuel.

They even lamented that some filling stations have refused to fill the tanks of customers to ensure the limited product reaches everybody.

“This fuel scarcity in Abuja is a serious problem oh, I spent almost three hours at the filling station in a queue yet no fuel.

“Some people are saying fuel has finished, we have no option but to increase the transport fare it will reduce once the fuel is available,” he said.

Mrs Caroline, a market woman, said before she pays N200 for transport to the market but now pays N400 because she cannot afford to walk long distances.

“This fuel scarcity will affect our businesses because before you know it, suppliers will increase delivery of products. Buhari should help us oh, This country don tire me.”



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/15/fuel-scarcity-nigerians-resort-to-trekking-as-fuel-now-sells-for-n1000-per-litre/

