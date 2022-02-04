State chairmen were inaugurated on Thursday by the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The state chairmen who emerged from the state congresses conducted last October were sworn-in by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who was represented by the APC National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe.

The inaugurated state chairmen are:

Kingsley Ononogbu (Abia)

Ibrahim Bilal (Adamawa)

Augustine Ekanem (Akwa Ibom)

Basil Ejike (Anambra)

Babayo Misau (Bauchi)

Dennis Otiotio (Bayelsa)

Augustine Agada (Benue)

Ali Dalori (Borno)

Alphonsus Eba (Cross River)

Omeni Sabotie (Delta)

Stanley Emegha (Ebonyi)

David Imuse (Edo)

Omotosho Ayodele (Ekiti)

Ogochukwu Agballah (Enugu)

Nitte Amangal (Gombe)

Macdonald Ebere (Imo)

Aminu Gumel (Jigawa)

Emmanuel Jekada (Kaduna)

Muhammed Sani (Katsina)

Abubakar Kana (Kebbi)

Abdullahi Bello (Kogi)

Sunday Fagbemi (Kwara)

Cornelius Ojelabi (Lagos)

John Mamman (Nasarawa)

Haliru Jikantoro (Niger)

Yemi Sanusi (Ogun)

Ade Adetimehin (Ondo)

Adegboyega Famodun (Osun)

Isaac Omodewu (Oyo)

Rufus Bature (Plateau)

Emeka Bekee (Rivers)

Ibrahim El-Sudi (Taraba)

Muhammed Gadaka (Yobe)

Tukur Danfulani (Zamfara)

Abdulmalik Usman (FCT)

https://punchng.com/full-list-of-state-chairmen-inaugurated-by-apc/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...