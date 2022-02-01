FUTMINNA: A Nairalander, Jelilat Is The Best Graduating Geology Student (Photo)

When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let it go — Carol Burnett

I congratulate myself today, as I shine out to be the Best Graduating Student, Geology Department, Federal University of Technology Minna. I am the first girl in my family to have come this far and it matters to me! It’s a credo that dreams are valid if we have courage to pursue them. I was raised in a kind of community that has not much keen interest in girl-child education but yet I kept the believe and remain resolute to my dreams. Today, I feel proud to be inspiration to girls in my town (SAKI) that they can achieve their dreams too.

It all started 9yrs ago at The Polytechnic, Ibadan before proceeding to Federal University of Technology Minna as direct entry student. Although the journey was really rough but I didn’t give up. In the darkest moments, I was focused to see the light. The moment I deemed the toughest as a Student Nursing Mother, amazingly turns out to be the simplest when I bagged on 5.0 semester cgpa. The rigor of combining motherhood with education poses great challenge to student nursing mothers but with grit, grace and style I triumph against all hurdles. I return my glory to the most exalted.

I give thanks, adoration and utmost gratitude to Almighty Allah for making this long journey a success. My undiluted appreciation goes to my parents ( Mr and Mrs Abdrasaq) for their support. I commend the efforts of my dear husband Iyiola Mubarak Oladimeji, you are God sent in my life. My appreciation is never complete if I fail to salute the efforts of my mentor Maranroola Isiaka Olaniyi, indeed you are a great man. To everyone who have supported me along the journey, who have invested in me to be better and trusted me, may God positively reward you all.

I see this as a completion of one phase in life at the same time beginning of new chapter. I pray May Allah put Barakah in it and more wins to come my way.

Thanks to my friends and family.

#happyconvocationtome

#4.46-CGPA

