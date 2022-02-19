Gboyega Oyetola Arrives His Ward For APC Primary Election (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4CGHT1hsQs

VIDEO: Gboyega Oyetola arrives at his ward. Party members hail him and chant “Ibooooo” (votes) while waving their membership registration forms.

#OsunAPCDecides2022

Members of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State came out at their different wards for the primary election holding Saturday.

These images are from different wards in Osogbo and Olorunda Local Government Areas.

Speaking on Friday during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Osun APC secretariat, Oyetola urged supporters of all aspirants to be peaceful while exercising their rights.

“I believe we are going to have a very peaceful, free and fair election ” Oyetola said.

“I want to enjoin all the supporters of the aspirants, please, ensure peace. It is not a do-or-die affair; it is not a battleground.

