‘It would be difficult for me to fight against my former team’ – Gernot Rohr dismisses links to Ghana coaching job

Former Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr, has dismissed reports linking him to the vacant Black Stars of Ghana coaching job, Newspremises reports.

Rohr was reported as one of the candidates contacted by Ghana to replace Milovan Rajevac ahead of Ghana’s crucial Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in March.

But Rohr has denied being contacted for the vacant position, stating it will be difficult to coach another team against the Super Eagles.

“I don’t have any agent and nobody is intensifying my candidature to coach Ghana,” Rohr told NationSports.

“Of course, some countries contacted me and not me contacting them.

“It would be difficult for me to fight against my former team,”

Rohr was sacked as Eagles coach just few weeks before the commencement of this year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

https://newspremises.com.ng/it-would-be-difficult-for-me-to-fight-against-my-former-team-gernot-rohr-dismisses-links-to-ghana-coaching-job/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...