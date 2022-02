A Video of a lady allowing some “area boys” to handle her boobs in public is trending online.

Local news platforms in Ghana reported that the incident took place in Madina. The lady also got quite playful with the two men at some point.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZpT_8_g5w6/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cbb5772c-da52-422f-b8fc-4b7e942ceffe&ig_mid=704ADE63-912A-49B5-8DE5-B556C75C419F

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...