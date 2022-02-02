Ghanaian Loses Testicle After A Fetish Priest Shot Him During Fight Over His Wife

Man Loses Testicle After Being Shot By A Fetish Priest During A Fight Over His Wife (Photo)

A 24-year-old Ghanaian man identified as Kwasi Peters has reportedly lost one of his testicles after being shot by a fetish priest during a fight, IgbereTV reports.

The incident reportedly occurred at Dwenewoho in Ahafo Ano South West District of Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The fight ensued after Kwasi accused the priest of sleeping with his wife. Speaking to the media at Dwenewoho, the victim, Kwasi Peter said he confronted the priest after seeing him with his wife in compromising positions on several occasions.

He said;

“I never believed rumours about the affair between the priest and my wife until I saw the two going on errands on several occasions mostly around 11 p.m. in the night.

“I confronted him when my wife’s attitude confirmed her affair with the priest but he shot me in the process.

This is not the first time he’s sleeping with a married woman, we have evidence of his acts in our community and so I could not sit down for him to destroy my marriage”

The priest has been arrested and currently detained at Mankranso Police pending further investigation.



