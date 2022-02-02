Gombe APC Crisis Worsens As Special Adviser, Others Resign

The crises rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gombe State took a new dimension on Wednesday night with the resignation of a former Commissioner for health, Dr. Ahmed Gana; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Social Investment, Mrs. Dijjatu Bappa and a party stalwart, Dr. Jamil Isyaka Gwamna.

The resignation of Bappa and Gwamna is coming on the heel of the defection of Dr. Ahmed Gana to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) two days ago.

Bappa, in her letter dated February 1st 2022 to the Governor, said the resignation was with immediate effect.

She did not state the reason for her resignation but simply told the Governor she had terminated her service.

Gombe business mogul and APC stalwart Dr. Jamil Gwamna also resigned from the party.

Gwamna was a governorship aspirant of the opposition PDP in 2019 general elections.

He defected in 2019 to APC with his supporters to pave way for Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s election.

Gwamna was also a strong stalwart who contested against former Governor Danjuma Goje in the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party, (ANPP) in 2007.

In his letter of resignation addressed to Jekadafari ward APC Chairman, Dr Gwamna said his decision to resign from the APC was after wide consultations with his family, political associates and supporters.

The letter reads: “I write with all sense of humility and respect to notify you of my decision to resign from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“I took the decision after wide consultations with my family, political associates and my supporters.

“I appreciate all the privileges I enjoyed in the party while I was a member and I wish the party well.”

Unlike Gana who has crossed to the PDP, Gwamna kept mute on his next political move although there are indications from some of supporters that he may be returning to the PDP.

Confirming the resignation letter through a telephone interview, Gwamna’s media consultant Dahiru Hassan Kera, said the letter was authentic.

https://thenationonlineng.net/gombe-apc-crisis-worsens-as-special-adviser-others-resign/

Today, I formally resigned from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

I thank all my supporters and political associates.

And I also urge them to remain calm and wait for our next step which would be in the best interest of our dear State, Gombe.

Thank you all.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=336251735176327&id=100063745081134

